‘Westworld’ Is Officially Renewed for Season 3

True to its hosts, Westworld refuses to freeze all motor functions. HBO confirms the robot uprising will spill into Season 3 with a full renewal, but how long must we wait for the next chapter?

Just two episodes into its sophomore season, HBO and Westworld confirm the adapted Bad Robot drama has been renewed for Season 3. The move is hardly a shock – several stars already have Season 3 raises in their contracts, and Westworld remains among the network’s highest-profile offerings. Said HBO boss Casey Bloys, “It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

Of course, that doesn’t answer the *when* of Westworld Season 3, as the HBO drama infamously sat out 2017 to write Season 2 scripts and avoid production headaches. Last we heard, Nolan wouldn’t rule out Season 3 bowing in 2020:

It’s an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO, and for us, with a show of this scope and scale, we’re not interested in doing the compromised version. We want the show to get bigger and bigger and more ambitious and this takes time. We want to take all the time we need to get it right.

Previously, Nolan and Joy were said to be plotting either five or six seasons overall. We’ll have a clearer picture of where Westworld is headed as Season 2 progresses, so check out our running list of theories and stay tuned.