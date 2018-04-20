At long last, Westworld will finally bring itself back online this coming Sunday. Season 2 will pick up the robot uprising and Dolores’ plans for a new world, but the first trip left a host (heh) of unanswered questions Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy need to address. After all, Reddit is waiting, and they are not pleased .

You’re warned of SPOILERS for Westworld Seasons 1 and 2 from here on out, including the nature of that mysterious second park and all the time-turning twists coded into Delos history. We’ve seen a few of the big mysteries answered in the first five episodes , but take a trip with us through blood-soaked vistas to find out who’s alive, what grand conspiracies Westworld will host (heh heh) in Season 2, and what violent delights may have even more violent ends.

Westworld Season 2 will premiere with “Journey Into Night” on Sunday, April 22 at 9:00 P.M.