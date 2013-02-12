It's Fat Tuesday. The day everyone converges on Bourbon Street to celebrate Mardi Gras. You don't have to be in New Orleans to celebrate too. Watch all the action on several live webcams .

Mardi Gras Webcams

*See where it all begins on the ParadeCam webcam .

*Check out Bourbon Street and the infamous Cat's Meow Karaoke bar webcam .

*Head to the French Quarter webcam .

*Watch the Parade festivities on the Lee Circle Livestream or the Jackson Square webcam .



There's several more webcams to enjoy all New Orleans has to offer and feel like you're part of the action.