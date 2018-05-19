Vinnie Vincent Plots Return to Concert Stage

Months after resurfacing at a Kiss Expo in Atlanta, Vinnie Vincent is talking about returning to the road. In a new interview, the former Kiss guitarist says that he's looking at beginning his first tour in 30 years early next year.

"I've been talking to promoters, and they want to get Vinnie on the shred circuit again," he tells Backstage Axxess (see below). "We're looking at hopefully January, February, March. It's taking a while, but we're getting everything in order and ready to rock. I'm looking forward to it."

According to Setlist, Vincent's last concert was Aug. 25, 1988 at the Celebrity Theatre in Anaheim, Calif., with the Vinnie Vincent Invasion. But he's been comparatively prolific this year, showing up first at the Expo and, last month, performing with Gene Simmons at a private concert in Nashville. Vincent admitted that he didn't expect such a positive reaction from the fans.

"This has been the greatest time of my life, and it's great to be alive, it's great to be with everyone," he adds. "It's very deeply moving. It's overwhelming, the love and support. I didn't expect it all. I remember when the promoter said to me in Atlanta — he worked about eight months to get me to come — and I said to my lawyer, 'Why would he want me? No one's going to show up. No one's going to care.' He said, 'I don't believe that. I think you're going to be surprised,' and I was. It was truly a miracle coming back. It's still a miracle being here above ground."

Vincent is also working on an autobiography, in which he says he will go into "uncomfortable depth" about certain aspects his past and has provided catharsis and resolution for him. With those issues seemingly behind him, he can now concentrate on the future.