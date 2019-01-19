New Vinnie Vincent Singer Hints at Tour Dates

The singer who’ll front Vinnie Vincent ’s comeback shows next month was confirmed to be scene veteran Jim Crean – who went on to hint that more than the two standalone shows are being planned.

Former Kiss guitarist Vincent returned to the spotlight in 2017 then later announced two acoustic performances , originally scheduled for last month. In a series of changes, it was first confirmed that parts of the shows would be full-electric , that the dates would take place in February and that previously announced singer Robert Fleischman wouldn’t be taking part .

Crean has earlier worked with Carmine Appice, who’s also part of Vincent’s band, and has released music on the drummer’s label. Bassist Tony Franklin completes the four-piece band. In a statement on his Facebook page , Crean said he was “proud and honored” to be taking part. “The first tour dates are February 8th & 9th,” he wrote.

In a new promo clip, Vincent said, “We’re gonna kick ass, we’ve got a great band, we’re gonna cover Vinnie Vincent Invasion classics, Kiss classics, and jamming and shredding. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. … I wanna thank everybody for keeping the faith and I want to ask you all to be there.”

You can watch the new video below.

Tickets for both shows remain on sale , with prices ranging from $45 for basic access to $179 for a meet-and-greet experience, though that price doesn’t include a ticket.