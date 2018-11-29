Tom Morello Says Chris Cornell ‘Redeemed Hard Rock Music’

Tom Morello said late bandmate Chris Cornell had “redeemed hard rock music” by introducing a new level of intelligence to the genre.

The pair worked together in Audioslave from 2001 to 2007 with a reunion in 2017, before Soundgarden singer Cornell took his own life in May of that year.

“I got to be in a band with the dude for some years,” Morello told SiriusXM in a new interview, describing Cornell as “one of the greatest rock singers of all time.” “From his spectacular rock-god presence to his tremendous creation of melody to his very unique voice, I think his greatest contribution might have been that he and his band, Soundgarden, with the help of one or two other groups – maybe Jane’s Addiction and Living Colour – redeemed hard rock music," he said.

“Because, growing up on hard music, it was about groupies and the devil, and those were the subject matters," he noted. "[Soundgarden] was music that combined nuances, poetic intelligence in the lyrics, but with unapologetic kicking your ass with rock ’n’ roll. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s for me!’”

He added that Cornell’s approach had “opened the door” for bands from his own band Rage Against the Machine , as well as for Tool and Smashing Pumpkins. “All of it was … Chris and his embracing those two things – the hard rock music and the intelligence,” he said.

You can listen to the interview below.

Morello will take part in I Am the HIghway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell , a live memorial event that takes place at the Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, featuring Metallica , the Foo Fighters and others.

“We haven’t figured out exactly what’s gonna happen,” he said. “But as soon as they called up I was enthusiastic about being able to play to honor and celebrate the life of Chris. ... It’s not gonna be some mournful, dreary thing – it’s gonna be about his awesome music.”