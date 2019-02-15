A documentary about Chris Cornell , the legendary voice of Soundgarden , Temple of the Dog and Audioslave is in the works, with actor Brad Pitt having a hand in bringing it to fruition.

According to a report by Variety , the film will follow the life and career of Cornell and is being produced by his widow, Vicky Cornell , Brad Pitt and Peter Berg 's Film 45, a non-scripted entertainment production company based in California.

The rock world was shocked when Chris Cornell took his life during the midst of a Soundgarden tour in May 2017. He left behind a wife and three children, in addition to an extensive discography spanning three bands and a solo career. 2015's Higher Truth was his last release, though Soundgarden had apparently been working on new material prior to their 2017 spring tour with The Pretty Reckless .

After Cornell's death, his team released two songs he had finished, Johnny Cash's "You Never Knew My Mind," and "When Bad Does Good." The latter just received the Grammy for Best Rock Performance this past weekend, and his children accepted the posthumous award on his behalf.

Vicky Cornell has been actively working on ensuring her late husband's legacy is remembered as she was also on the host committee for the recent "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" concert, featuring performances by Metallica , Foo Fighters , all three of Cornell's bands and more.