With less than a year to the launch of Disney’s ambitious Star Wars land called Galaxy’s Edge — coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World — we finally have (via Entertainment Weekly ) the official names and the first ride footage from the two main attractions in both parks.

The Millennium Falcon ride — where small groups of guests will get to pilot Han Solo’s famous ship on a perilous mission — is called “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.” EW describes it as “a daring escape from Baatu” where tourists “can take on one of three different duties to make sure the mission is a success.” Here’s some footage from inside the amazing reproduction of the Falcon cockpit:

The other ride is a simulator called “Star Wars: Ride of Resistance.” In this one, “guests will experience what it’s like to be caught in the crossfire of a deep-space battle between the First Order and the X-Wing dogfighters of the Resistance.” You’ll also come “face-to-face” with Kylo Ren.

Coolest of all, Star Wars composer John Williams created a brand new “Galaxy’s Edge” score that visitors will hear throughout their journey in Galaxy’s Edge. You can hear some of his Galaxy’s Edge music here.

I can’t imagine any Star Wars fan wouldn’t want to ride these rides and hear this music. Along with the Star Wars hotel, which will be located in the Florida version of Galaxy’s Edge, it will easily be the most immersive Star Wars experience on the planet. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland next summer, and at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios the following fall.