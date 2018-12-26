That dream of so many Star Wars dorks ever since 1977 — a legitimate, fully realized Star Wars theme park, complete with interactive experiences, blue milk, lightsabers, Millennium Falcons, and Jar Jar Binks — is about to happen. (Okay that last one might not actually happen, I’m just hoping it does.) With the calendar about to tick over to 2019, that means we are just months away from the launch of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida. And to get the hype rolling Disney gave this Christmas present to their social media followers: A new sneak peak at the land, featuring video of both its rides: Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Take a look above.

The Millennium Falcon ride looks amazing; you’re in a cockpit and everyone has the various knobs and switches and dials to press and fiddle with while taking an intergalactic ride on the most famous spaceship in movie history. The other ride, Rise of the Resistance, is a bit tougher to get a handle on from the video. It looks like a dark ride in a car that moves around a space station? But the video also touts it as “the most epic attraction” that Disney has ever built. So maybe there’s more to that one that’s not quite coming through here.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens next year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World: