There's lots of summer remaining to get out and enjoy an amusement park. And if you're going, you may as well go big or go home.

So, if you're aiming for big fun, there are a few parks that stand out above the crowd. According to customer reviews and data compiled by Yelp.com, the list of New York state's top parks is out and includes such obvious favorites as Darien Lake. But there are some surprises on the list, including six in Central New York . Here are those local parks, along with their state rankings:

#15 - Cooperstown Fun Park , in Cooperstown.

#12 - Thunder Island , in Fulton, halfway between Syracuse and Oswego.

#11 - Calypso's Cove , part of Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

#9 - Sylvan Beach Amusement Park , on the eastern shore of Oneida Lake.

#3 - WonderWorks , located inside Destiny USA.

#1 - Big Don's Wild River Mini Golf , located in Cicero, just north of Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.

Lots of other great parks are within a short drive from the Mohawk Valley , and here's the entire list . What's YOUR favorite amusement park?

BONUS VIDEO: