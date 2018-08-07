Two Central New York Colleges Make ‘Top 10 Party Schools’ List

Syracuse University and Colgate University have landed on the Princeton Review's Top 10 Party Schools List for 2018.

The Orange and Red Raiders' athletic teams make up just a small portion of the party. In order to arrive at the rankings, the Princeton Review, which specializes in college placement services and information, canvassed students at hundreds of colleges and asked them about alcohol and marijuana consumption, hours of study, and the popularity of sports spectatorship and Greek life.

Syracuse placed among the best in (or out of) class for the seventh straight year and Colgate also joined the fun, but also slipped one spot since 2017. Here's the top 10 for 2018:

1. University of Delaware - Newark, DE

2. West Virginia University - Morgantown, WV

3. Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

4. Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

5. Bucknell University - Lewisburg, PA

6. Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA

7. University of California-Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

8. University of Wisconsin-Madison - Madison, WI

9. Colgate University - Hamilton, NY

10. University of Rhode Island - Kingston, RI

This information begs the question: What do Utica College, Hamilton and other Central New York institutions outside the top 10 have to do in order to make the cut next year?

BONUS VIDEO: