Santana to Release ‘In Search of Mona Lisa’ EP

Santana will release a new EP, In Search of Mona Lisa , on Jan. 25 -- his first record for Concord Records.

The record marks his first release since 2017's Power of Peace collaboration with the Isley Brothers. A new album produced by Rick Rubin is also due sometime this summer.

The EP, which can pre-ordered on CD and vinyl at Santana's webstore , includes three new recordings along with with edited versions of two of the songs. The first two tracks, "Do You Remember Me" and "In Search of Mona Lisa," were inspired by a trip to Paris, where Carlos Santana saw the famous painting. A few months later, he awoke from a dream with the lyrics in his head.

“It was the first time that I ever woke up and lyrics were there in a tangible way,” he said. “I could just grab them and write the songs.”

The third song, "Lovers From Another Time," features legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter. Narada Michael Walden produced the EP, and contributed keyboards, bass and drums.

“Carlos Santana is an artist of singular voice. Immediately recognized for his signature sound and celebrated as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, his gift for melody and ability to seamlessly fuse and transcend musical genres has inspired us all,” John Burk, president of Concord Records, said in a press release announcing Santana's signing. “We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to the Concord family and look forward to where his seemingly endless creativity, curiosity and passion take us.”

You can see the track listing for the EP below.

Santana, 'In Search of Mona Lisa' Track Listing

1. "Do You Remember Me"

2. "In Search of Mona Lisa"

3. "Lovers From Another Time"

4. "Do You Remember Me" (Edit Version)

5. "In Search of Mona Lisa" (Edit Version)