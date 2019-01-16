Santana And Doobie Brothers Make 2 Stops In CNY
The iconic guitarist Santana will mark two momentous career anniversaries on a North American tour that begins June 22 including two stops in Upstate.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced the Supernatural Now tour, a three-month 29-date celebration with special guests The Doobie Brothers. The tour commemorates two of the most important milestones in his career, the 20th anniversary of his multiple Grammy-winning album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his momentous performance at Woodstock. Santana says:
“Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage. I cannot think of these two moments without thinking about Mr. Bill Graham and Mr. Clive Davis. They are two of many angels in my life that helped shape my career.”
The Supernatural Now tour begins on June 22 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ, and will make stops at the Darien Lake Amphitheater and SPAC in Saratoga before it concludes on August 25 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning January 25 at LiveNation.com.
The Doobie Brothers who have sold more than 48 million albums and won four Grammy Awards, say "We look forward to sharing the stage with Santana and have an incredible set lined up for audiences. It's going to be a great tour."
Sant Suana’spernatural Now Tour North American Dates:
SAT 6/22/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
SUN 6/23/19 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
MON 6/24/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
WED 6/26/19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
THU 6/27/19 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
SAT 6/29/19 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
SUN 6/30/19 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
TUE 7/2/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
WED 7/3/19 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
SAT 7/6/19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
TUE 7/9/19 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
THU 7/11/19 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
FRI 7/12/19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
SAT 8/3/19 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
SUN 8/4/19 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
TUE 8/6/19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
WED 8/7/19 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
FRI 8/9/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
SAT 8/10/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
SUN 8/11/19 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
TUE 8/13/19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
WED 8/14/19 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
FRI 8/16/19 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
SUN 8/18/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
TUE 8/20/19 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
WED 8/21/19 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
FRI 8/23/19 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
SAT 8/24/19 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
SUN 8/25/19 - Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Along with the Supernatural Now tour, Santana, who performed at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969, will play at the Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival on Aug. 16-18, 2019.