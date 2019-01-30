Rubber in Chicken Nuggets Sold in Central New York Leads to Recall

There's another food recall - this time it's chicken nuggets intended for kids.

Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with rubber. Check your freezers - because you could have a bag or two of these. If you do have them, don't eat them - either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Specifically, Tyson is recalling 5-lb. plastic packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

If you have any questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.