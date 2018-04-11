New Rock Hall Inductees Get Their Own Garbage Pail Kids Stickers

As if their upcoming inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame weren't enough of an honor, the Cars , Bon Jovi , Moody Blues , Dire Straits and Nina Simone are also the subjects of a new series of Garbage Pail Kids stickers.

The 11-card set from the long-running collectible series is available for a limited time from Topps. It features Jon Bon Jovi as "Jovial Jon," a junk-food infested parody of the Cars' 1979 Candy-O album cover and the Moody Blues recast as "Rudy Blues." The guitar from Dire Straits' 1985 album Brothers in Arms is brought into semi-human form as "Daryl Straits," while Simone gets off relatively easy, simply being labeled "nifty."

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony takes place this Saturday in Cleveland -- much to Bon Jovi presenter Howard Stern's chagrin -- and will be aired May 5 on HBO . While Bon Jovi have confirmed that former guitarist Richie Sambora will reunite with the group for the occasion , Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is not expected to perform with his old bandmates.

You can take a closer look at the new Garbage Pail Kids stickers below.

