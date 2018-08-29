Dire Straits Legacy Announce First-Ever U.S. Tour

Dire Straits Legacy, which features four members of Dire Straits alongside former Yes member Trevor Horn and Steve Ferrone from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, have announced their first-ever U.S. tour.

The band -- which features Alan Clark, Danny Cummings, Mel Collins and Phil Palmer -- will perform seven dates during September and October. You can see the full list of shows below.

The group has gelled over the past few years and released an album, 3 Chord Trick , in 2017. “The DSL Dire Straits Legacy project was born from our love and respect for the music of Dire Straits, and to bring the music to fans who have been starved of hearing it played live by the musicians who made it, for far too long,” they said in a statement.

“Now, after many requests, we're coming to the U.S.! Along with all the Dire Straits hits, we’ll also be playing one or two songs from our new album, and a couple of other tunes we’ve been involved with. See you there!”

You can watch a video for the new tour below.

The project grew out of Clark’s previous project, the Straits, which formed after Dire Straits leader Mark Knopfler broke up the band in 1992, and Clark figured he'd never play the group's songs again.

“In 1992, I was quite happy to take a break, but after 20 years I kind of got over that," Clark told UCR in 2014. "If somebody said to me three or four years ago that I’d be doing this, I would have bet quite a lot of money that I wouldn’t be doing it. But now that I am doing it, it’s actually good fun. It’s great music and we have a lot of fun playing it -- and so far so good.”

Dire Straits Legacy's lineup is completed by Italian musicians Marco Caviglia (vocals, guitar) and Primiano Dibiase (keyboards). Founding member Palmer acts as musical director.

Dire Straits Legacy U.S. Tour 2018

Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sept. 28 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

Sept. 29 – St. Charles, MO – Famlly Arena

Oct. 2 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

Oct. 4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

Oct. 5 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 6 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theater at Westbury