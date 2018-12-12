It’s time for the annual additions to the National Film Registry . Every year, the Library of Congress adds 25 American titles to its collection for their “cultural, social or aesthetic significance,” in order to preserve these important films for eternity. I don’t see Aquaman on this year’s list for some reason. Maybe it was released too late in the year? 2019 for sure!

In any event, 2018’s collection is still a stellar batch of films. The two most famous titles are Jurassic Park , widely regarded as the finest blockbuster of the 1990s, and The Shining , Stanley Kubrick’s endlessly examined horror classic. Other greats joining the National Film Registry today include Ang Lee’s unforgettable Western romance Brokeback Mountain , Orson Welles’ moody thriller The Lady From Shanghai , the brilliant Sam Fuller film noir Pickup on South Street , James L. Brooks’ beloved rom-com Broadcast News , and Disney’s timeless Cinderella.

Here’s the full list of 2018 titles:

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

Broadcast News (1987)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

The Girl Without a Soul (1917)

Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984)

Hearts and Minds (1974)

Hud (1963)

The Informer (1935)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lady From Shanghai (1947)

Leave Her to Heaven (1945)

Monterey Pop (1968)

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Navigator (1924)

On the Town (1949)

One-Eyed Jacks (1961)

Pickup on South Street (1953)

Rebecca (1940)

The Shining (1980)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898)

You can read more about these titles at the Film Registry’s official site . Meanwhile, the Library of Congress can start clearing shelf space right now for the DCP of Aquaman that will be joining these esteemed canonical selections in 12 months. YEAYUHH!