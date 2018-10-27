What’s Leaving Netflix: November 2018
Before you dive into the 50-plus new Original movies and TV shows hitting Netflix next month – seriously, there’s a lot – you’ll want to take note of what’s leaving first.
Have you been sleeping on Paddington? Now’s your chance to watch it before it’s gone in November. Are you planning to have a marathon of the Cruel Intentions sequels? Better plan it within the next week. How about watching the first three Land Before Time movies? Get on that before Little Foot and his friends go extinct (sorry).
Here’s the full list of everything that’s leaving Netflix in November:
Leaving November 1
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
Leaving November 12
Anna Karenina
Leaving November 16
Paddington
Leaving November 17
Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5
