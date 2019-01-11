Where To See NEW Bohemian Rhapsody “Sing-Along” Movie In CNY

A new version of Bohemian Rhapsody is out the weekend and Queen wants you to sing along! Here's where to catch the show Central New York starting Friday January 11.

Hot off a double victory at the Golden Globe Awards, 750 movie theatres will show a brand-new "Sing-Along" edition of Bohemian Rhapsody, Friday, Jan. 11. You'll see the lyrics on the movie screen for "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Radio Ga Ga" so you can sing along. You catch the show at:

HAMILTON THEATER

7 LEBANON ST., HAMILTON

REGAL DESTINY USA STADIUM 19 IMAX & RPX

9586 DESTINY USA DRIVE, SYRACUSE

REGAL SHOPPINGTOWN MALL STADIUM 14

3649 ERIE BOULEVARD, DEWITT

AUBURN MOVIEPLEX 10

360 GRANT AVE, AUBURN

Ultimate Classic Rock says the Bohemian Rhapsody movie will expand to play in over 1300 theaters this weekend. It will also be released on digital home video, Jan. 22, and available on Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 12.

Ultimate Classic Rock reports " Queen + Adam Lambert will launch a 23-date North American tour named Rhapsody on July 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia. “This is a great opportunity," Brian May said. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America! "