Watch Metallica + Foo Fighters Cover Soundgarden + Audioslave

Last night (Jan. 16) was a night where genre differences were set aside as some of the world's most popular musicians gathered under one roof to salute the career of the legendary Chris Cornell . While the highlights were plentiful, two of the biggest moments came when Metallica and the Foo Fighters took the stage to honor the fallen musician.

It was a mix of originals and cover selections throughout the night. Metallica's four-song set (video below) was bookended with the Ultramega OK tracks "All Your Lies" and "Head Injury" with "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "Master of Puppets" (featuring Jack Black) sandwiched in between.

As for the Foos, they had a bit of a curious set and leaned more toward the light-hearted side of things for such an emotional event. It didn't start off that way, though, opening with "No Attention" from Soundgarden 's Down on the Upside before going into Devo's "Girl U Want" and back to Soundgarden for "Earache in My Eye," which itself is a cover of a Cheech and Chong skit. Dave Grohl and co. ended it on a feel-good note with the Foos smash hit "Everlong."

See footage of their full set below.

But what would a tribute show of such a high caliber be without some collaborations? There were plenty of those, too, and Foos and Metallica members reclaimed the stage together with Audioslave members Tom Morello and Brad Wilk . With Grohl handling vocals and Robert Trujillo on bass, they ran through "Show Me How to Live" from Audioslave's eponymous 2002 debut.

Watch the performance here:

Other guest performers throughout the night included Miley Cyrus, the Melvins, Ryan Adams, Geezer Butler, Josh Homme, Chris Stapletone, Brandi Carlile and a lot more.