The galaxy defenders go international with a whole new generation of heroes in Men In Black International . Your new stars, replacing Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth — with Liam Neeson in the mix as well (and Emma Thompson, the sole returning cast member, plays their boss, Agent O). Also they seem to hint at Tessa Thompson playing Will Smith’s daughter? I’m not sure what else could make her such an important “secret,” as she’s described in the trailer. Maybe she just knows how to tailor a crisp black suit? That is a really important skill in this organization.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Frankly, it’s surprising it took them this long to try to make a new MIB with a new cast, and Thompson and Hemsworth look like a good pair. (And Thor: Ragnarok already proved they’re great together.) They also have a very cool car that I am sure they will make toys out of. Directed by F. Gary Gray, and also starring Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Rebecca Ferguson, Men in Black International opens in theaters on June 14, 2019.