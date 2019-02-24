Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has been tapped to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming movie about the wrestler's life. The Hangover director Todd Phillips will be guiding the film, which is said to be currently in the works with Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

But can the popular Thor actor truly capture the essence of the famous wrestler at his Hulkamania peak? The imminent biopic about Hogan—whose real name is Terry Bollea—will reportedly focus on his early wrestling career, forgoing recent events.

Hogan, himself an occasional actor who played Sylvester Stallone's foe Thunderlips in 1982's Rocky III , first came to prominence as a wrestler in that decade, quickly becoming one of the World Wrestling Federation's (now the WWE) biggest stars.

The film sees Phillips again team up with Scott Silver, the writer who's currently working with The Hangover director on the Joker origin film. It will be produced by Phillips and Hemsworth along with Michael Sugar, Eric Bischoff and Bradley Cooper.

The upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic is reportedly still in the very early stages of production, but additional co-producers Michael Sherman and Steve Desmond also were revealed. A release date for the film has yet to be specified.