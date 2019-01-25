Male Cheerleaders Will Make History At The Super Bowl

No matter who you're rooting for in the Super Bowl , the game will make history. Two male cheerleaders will make history when they perform at the Super Bowl.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders ever to perform at the championship game for the Los Angeles Rams. Their coach tells ABC News that they are already trailblazers:

"To see the way that they've been embraced by their fans is pretty unbelievable," their coach Emily Leibert said of Peron and Jinnies during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” "They're extraordinary in that they're trailblazers but they're also totally normal teammates and they fit right in, and I think that the fans have embraced them as such."

Peron shares that fans have been very warm and welcoming to them joining the cheering squad this year:

"We have the best fans ever, so supportive and just everyone's so excited to see us," he said of his first season on the sidelines.

The Hill reports that even if the Rams didn't make it to the Super Bowl, at least one male cheerleader was set to make history. The Rams' opponent in that game, the New Orleans Saints, also have a male cheerleader on the team in Jesse Hernandez.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 3rd in Atlanta.