Oneida Pop Warner Cheer Teams Need Your Help

It's hard to find anyone happier than a group of cheerleaders. And it would be even harder to find a group of cheerleaders happier than the girls with Oneida Pop Warner . They have advanced to the Eastern Region Championships but need your help to make the trip to New Jersey.

Oneida Pop Warner has 4 squads advancing, the Mitey Mites, Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, and Junior Varsity teams are going to the Eastern Region Pop Warner Cheer and Dance Championships in Trenton, New Jersey. The trip comes with the added expense of entrance fees, travel, lodging and meals times 4.

In addition to preparing for the event, the girls have been busy fundraising to help cover the expenses. They hosted a spaghetti dinner and bottle and can drive this past weekend and have established a Go Fund Me page in hopes of raising $1,500. So far they have only collected $165.

The Mitey Mites and Junior Pee Wees will compete this coming weekend, November 3 & 4. The Pee Wee and Junior Varsity teams compete November 10. Donations can be made here or for more information contact Jessica Watson at 315-404-2809.