KISS “End of the Road Tour” At Lakeview Pre-Sale Code Word

KISS is coming to St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and we have the way to get your tickets early.

Pre-sale tickets to KISS and the “End of the Road Tour” that's coming to to St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on August 27th, 2019! Pre-Sale tickets are available for WOUR Rewards Club members. Get pre-sale tickets from Thursday, November 29th at 9AM through Sunday December 2nd at 10PM. If you're not a Rewards Club member, you can sign up for free.

CODE WORD: NIGHT

Tickets start at $39.50 and will go onsale to the general public at livenation.com , ticketmaster.com , charge-by-phone1-800-745-3000 and at the OnCenter Box Office Syracuse at 10am Monday, 12/3.

KISS, one of rock’s most influential bands is working it's way to CNY. The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The KISS legacy continues to grow, and they claim unparalleled devotion and loyalty of the KISS Army to the "Hottest Band in the World."

The band says. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show!"

Hear favorites like " Rock and Roll All Nite ," " Shout it Out Loud ," " Detroit Rock City ," " I Was Made for Loving You " and more.