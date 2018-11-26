Twenty-five dates have been added to the US for the End Of The Road Tour with KISS!

KISS, one of rock’s most influential bands is working it's way to CNY. The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The KISS legacy continues to grow, and they claim unparalleled devotion and loyalty of the KISS Army to the "Hottest Band in the World."

The band says. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show!"

Hear favorites like " Rock and Roll All Nite ," " Shout it Out Loud ," " Detroit Rock City ," " I Was Made for Loving You " and more.

Where and when to see KISS :

Aug. 23 at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 24 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)

Aug. 27 at in Syracuse

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Ticketmaster . Prices range from $39.50 to $250, plus fees.

Also for sale, the $6,500.00 VIP Ticket:

Very limited availability - this is the ultimate KISS ARMY Fan Experience! Ultimate KISS ARMY Experiences gives you access to the event.

INCLUDES:

Private backstage Meet & Greet with KISS

Personal Photo Opportunity with KISS

Watch the whole show from the Pit (no fans have ever had access to the Pit)

Backstage Tour with your personal KISS Concierge;

Your tour will take you to areas that only the band and limited members of the crew can visit!

Start by stepping foot on the holy ground that is the KISS stage.

Sit on Eric's drum stool at his drum kit

Stand at Paul, Gene and Tommy's Microphones

Hold Paul's legendary Cracked mirror guitar. Gene's classic Axe bass and Tommy's signature Epiphone guitar

Visit KISS wardrobe where you can see the bands outfits up close and try on the REAL KISS boots

Along the way, visit all areas of the KISS production and you'll meet many members of the crew that keeps the KISS machine going strong

Autographed “End of the Road” Limited Edition Framed Lithograph, specific to your show. Hand numbered, 1 of 15, and shipped directly to your home

Lifetime Membership for the Official KISS ARMY Fan Club

Exclusive Access to the KISS ARMY Captain’s Hospitality Lounge including;

VIP Bar with wine, beer and the KISS “End of the Road” Signature Cocktail

Hot and cold hors-d'oeuvres and a dessert bar

Dedicated VIP entrance

Commemorative KISS Meet & Greet laminate

Access to crowd-free merchandise shopping

On-Site VIP Host

Gene Simmons was recently at Tops Friendly Market in Fayetteville promoting his new drink called MoneyBag Sodas. Some locals snagged an autographed and a four-pack by making a $20.00 donation to Honor Flight of Syracuse.