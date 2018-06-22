July 2018 New Music Releases
July finds one of hard rock's most distinctive frontmen continuing his solo career, an expanded edition of one of last year's best albums and some cool live projects and reissues.
Dee Snider is back with For the Love of Metal, the Twisted Sister singer's solo follow-up to 2016's We Are the Ones. The latest entry in the Rolling Stones' From the Vault series focuses on the closing date from their 1999 American tour, while the Grateful Dead and U2 top this month's stack of reissues.
The Dead's second album, Anthem of the Sun, is featured in a 50th-anniversary expanded set. U2's vinyl reissue campaign continues with the first two studio records they put out in the '90s, as well as their first compilation.
Styx are also issuing an expanded version of The Mission, their latest studio LP.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
July 6
The Beatles, "Yellow Submarine / Eleanor Rigby" (7" vinyl)
Ben Folds Five, The Complete Sessions at West 54th
Bruce Springsteen, The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 (Import)
July 13
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Something Smells Funky 'Round Here
The Grateful Dead, Anthem of the Sun: 50th Anniversary Reissue
Mr. Big, Live From Milan
Jason Isbell, Sirens of the Ditch (deluxe reissue)
The Rolling Stones, From the Vault Series: No Security - San Jose 1999
July 20
Chicago, Hot Streets (reissue)
Gentle Giant, I Lost My Head: The Chrysalis Years (1975-1980)
Goo Goo Dolls, The Audience Is This Way
John Fogerty, Eye of the Zombie; Deja Vu All Over Again (reissues)
Paul Carrack [Squeeze, Mike + the Mechanics], These Days
Soul Asylum, Made to Be Broken
July 27
Boz Scaggs, Out of the Blues
Dee Snider, For the Love of Metal
Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991 (six-disc set)
Halestorm, Vicious
Molly Hatchet, Fall of the Peacemakers 1980-1985 (four-disc box set)
Styx, The Mission (expanded edition)
U2, Achtung Baby, Zooropa and The Best of 1980-1990 (vinyl reissues)
August and Beyond
Elton John, Madman Across the Water; Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (vinyl reissues)
Jethro Tull, 50th Anniversary Hits (vinyl edition)
Nick Mason [Pink Floyd], Unattended Luggage (box set)
Clutch, Book of Bad Decisions
Paul McCartney, Egypt Station
Ann Wilson, Immortal