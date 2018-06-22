Werner Recalls Aluminum Ladders Due To Fall Hazard

Do you use Werner ladders around your home? About 78,000 of their aluminum ladders which you could buy here in CNY at Lowe's or Home Depot, are being recalled.

According to the CPSC, this recall involves five models of aluminum telescoping ladders that can be used in five different positions.

The date code is stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step. The model number is printed on a label located on the side of the ladder rail. The recalled ladders have a load capacity of 375 lbs."

cpsc

So far one report of a ladder breaking while in use, resulting in one injury to the left side and elbow of the consumer, has been reported. These ladders were sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from April 2018 through May 2018 for between $180 and $275.

If you have one of these ladders, immediately stop using it and return the ladder to the store of purchase to receive a full refund.