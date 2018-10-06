Jon Bon Jovi Announces Two ‘Runaway to Paradise’ Cruises for 2019

Bon Jovi fans will soon have two opportunities to sail away with its frontman. Jon Bon Jovi has announced that he will embark on the Runaway to Paradise cruises via the Norwegian Cruise line taking place in 2019.

The first will take place from April 12-16 and go from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas on the Norwegian Jade. The second is a Mediterranean cruise on the Norwegian Pearl, traveling between Barcelona, Spain and Palma on the Spanish island of Majorca from Aug. 26-30. Both will contain performances by Jon Bon Jovi and his Kings of Suburbia band as well as other musical acts who have yet to be announced. Jon will also play an acoustic "storyteller" set where he will answer fans' questions, and there will be panel sessions featuring people who have been essential to the Bon Jovi story.

In addition, there will be a gallery of memorabilia, a pop-up shop and an opportunity to try Hampton Water rose, a wine made by Jon and his son Jesse. All guests will receive an autographed event lithograph, a customized gift and program. Those who book the first 400 staterooms will have an opportunity to take a picture with Jon. You can check out prices and participate in the pre-sale at the cruises' website .

“Ever since we started Runaway Tours, it’s given me such joy to entertain and tell stories of where my songs came from. What I’ve realized after all these years is that my fans have found that these are not only my stories, but their own,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a press release. “Hundreds of people have gotten together every time we take off for a destination, and long lasting friendships are born. We want to continue that tradition in Runaway’s fully-immersive vacation trips. Get ready, we’ll see you out there!”

“We are beyond excited to host Runaway to Paradise aboard Norwegian Jade and Pearl,” Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, continued. “Hosting an international rock and roll sensation like Jon Bon Jovi is a testament of our commitment to offering world-class entertainment for all who board our ships. We have been working with Sixthman to host musical experiences at sea for the past six years and believe that our guests are in for the vacation of a lifetime.”

Bon Jovi has made a promotional video for the Runaway to Paradise cruises, which you can see below.