More than a year after first placing his house on the market, Sammy Hagar has knocked $1.2 million off the price of the home located in Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

He's now asking $4.2 million for it.

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom (eight full, one half) home has 6,557 square feet of living area across three stories and sits on a lot of 8,759 square feet overlooking a lake. It's designed to look like a French chateau.

The listing , which is held by Shelli Cotriss of Shell Properties , says that it has "everything required to classify this home as a world-class retreat." That includes a master suite with 30-foot ceilings, a private deck, steam shower and cedar-lined sauna; a living room with a hand-carved limestone fireplace; a wood-paneled game room; and a soundproof music room. Perhaps fittingly, given Hagar's love of food, he has a state-of-the-art chef's kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances.

Outside, there's a barbecue, fire pit and spa, with a path that provides easy access to the lake. Hagar purchased the home in 2009 for $2.3 million. (Earlier this year, he sold his place in Maui, Hawaii, for $3.3 million.) You can see photos below.

Hagar is planning to release Space Between in January. He recorded it with his band the Circle -- bassist Michael Anthony , drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson -- and he's suggested the record may be his last. He recently told UCR the songs reflect "where my heart is at now, the things I’m talking about are more worldly. Nothing is just jive, and I’m not just making lyrics up. I’m saying something.”