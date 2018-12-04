If You Ate at This Wendy’s in CNY, You Could Be Owed Money

If you ate at a particular Central New York Wendy's, you could be entitled to money back as part of a class-action lawsuit.

If you used a credit, debit, or other payment card at certain Wendy’s branded restaurants between October 25, 2015 and June 28, 2016, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a data breach class action settlement .

Back in 2016, Wendy's restaurants across the United States were hit by hackers. As part of that data breach, the credit card information of customers was potentially exposed to hackers. A class-action lawsuit alleged that Wendy's didn't act quickly enough to protect their customers after the breach. As a settlement, Wendy's has agreed to pay $3.4 million to customers affected by the breach.

This settlement only pertains to specific Wendy's locations - including the Wendy's on Erie Boulevard in Rome . You can check out the other locations that were impacted on Wendy's dedicated website .

If you think you're entitled to a payout as part of this settlement, you'll need to file a claim - you can do that online . You'll also need to have some patience: the court will hold a hearing on Feb. 25, 2019, to decide whether to approve the settlement, and then there could be some appeals - the whole thing could take more than a year. But hey - FREE money.

Of course, Wendy's was just one of MANY institutions that have been hacked - does it make you want to go back to cash?

