If you're feeling stressed out this holiday season, you're not alone - and now a new study says holiday stress can be really bad for your health.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, scientists looked at 280,000 heart attacks over 16 years in Sweden. The scientists say there's a 37% increase in heart attacks on Christmas Eve - and that risk peaks at 10pm.

So what does all of this mean for you?

It means you take a little time to care for yourself this holiday season.

Psychology Today suggests you take "calm down" breaks when you need them, get regular exercise (racing around the mall while you shop doesn't count) and watch what you eat; don't over-indulge.

There's definitely a lot of pressure to make things "just right" for the holidays - and that can lead to stress. On the flip side, the holiday can also be stressful, and even sad, for people that are alone, and the elderly who may be more vulnerable to stress as well.

Be sure to check in on loved ones, and on those who might not be having a joyful holiday

