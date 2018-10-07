The dad bod is no more. In the Hellboy reboot , Sheriff Hopper has traded in the donuts for one hell (heh) of a physique. A new poster for the upcoming movie teases David Harbour ’s Beast of the Apocalypse with an official announcement of the film’s new release date.

The reboot comes from The Descent director Neil Marshall and finds Harbour’s Hellboy looking even scarier than Ron Perlman’s version. In this new movie, the half-demon’s shaved horns have grown out, his hair is long and raggedy, and his veins look like they’re about to pierce through his skin. This is one dude you do not want to cut off in traffic; he will destroy you with one flick of that Right Hand of Doom. Check out the new poster, via Entertainment Weekly :

Unlike Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy movies, this version will give us an R-rated iteration of the demonic creature. Comic creator Mike Mignola previously told EW that the new movie will be an adaptation of a trilogy series he did with artist Duncan Fegredo, beginning with Hellboy: Darkness Calls , and followed by The Wild Hunt and The Storm and the Fury . The three-part story follows Nimue the Blood Queen (played by Milla Jovovich ), an ancient sorceress who raises an army of demonic fairies to get revenge on mankind. The film also stars Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adoptive father Trevor Bruttenholm, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, a woman Hellboy saved from fairies, Brian Gleeson as Merlin, and Daniel Dae Kim , who replaced Ed Skrein after he stepped down, as Ben Daimio, an undead former Marine captain.

The Hellboy reboot was recently pushed back three months and will now hit theaters on April 12, 2019. Stay tuned for more details out of the film’s panel at New York Comic Con this weekend.