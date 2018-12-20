‘Hellboy’ Is Back In the Reboot’s First Trailer

I gotta be honest: I did not see all the “Mony Mony” coming.

Above is the first trailer for the new reboot of Hellboy , with David Harbour taking over the giant hand and sawed-off horns of Mike Mignola’s signature comic-book creation from Ron Perlman. The tone of the trailer is very comedic — way more deadpan than either of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy movie — with a lot of Billy Idol on the soundtrack. There’s some straight-up slapstick in here too. Whether that’s reflective of the finished movie or just something that was excessively focused on in this trailer for marketing purposes remains to be seen. But it does feel pretty odd for a movie about, like, an actual literal demon.

Here’s the new film’s official synopsis:

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

I like the look of Harbour’s Hellboy, along with the whole vibe of his character being this exhausted dude who’s just fed up with everything. (I can relate. ) If the movie really is a comedy, though, that could take some getting used to. Co-starring Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Sasha Lane, Hellboy opens on April 12, 2019.