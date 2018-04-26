Want The Best? Here’s The Three Most Expensive Restaurants in CNY

If money is no object and you're looking to entertain your senses with the finest cuisine and the most delectable food experiences that CNY has to offer, look no further than these three restaurants! It's no accident that two of the three are on the Turning Stone Resort campus while the other is just a nice short drive into the country:

600 feet in the air on the 21st floor of the Casino Tower, this is certainly the highest fine dining restaurant on the list and quite possibly in most of the state. Even though staff is dressed to the nines, no need to come dressed up, but be prepared for a dressed-up experience either way. Enjoy a meal in their main dining room, or go for a less 'high-brow' vibe with live music in the piano bar, then retire to the cigar room or the lounge to let your meal settle.

Tucked into the swanky Lodge at Turning Stone, this restaurant is smaller and more intimate and if you're lucky, you may even have the place to yourself for that special private date. The staff is extremely friendly and there is absolutely no rush, even if you sit down near closing time.