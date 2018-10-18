Listen to New Greta Van Fleet Song ‘You’re the One’

Greta Van Fleet have released a new song, “You’re the One,” taken from their debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army , which comes out on Friday.

The song owes something to the ‘60s folk revival, as guitarist Jake Kiszka told Loudwire recently. “I think certainly around the period of time this song was written there was quite a bit of folks that we were listening to,” he said. “It was [Bob] Dylan and the Band , Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez and things like that. So, it was certainly folk elements surrounding ‘You're the One.’”

You can listen to the track below.

“I suppose all the songs, in essence, on the album are very ‘songy’ songs," Kiszka said. "So, if you strip them down you could play them acoustically and you can still hear the soul of the song and at a pure level. That's another objective that we tried to achieve when we were recording the album.”

He noted that their approach to arrangement made it easy for them to present new versions of their songs on the road. “During soundchecks, and as we've been traveling, [we've been] applying them in different arrangements and stretching them out and basically jamming around on them live and coming up with how we want to adapt them live," he explained.

Kiszka said the effect would be that “you don't know what to expect." “Especially if you know there are so many people who come to the shows night after night and there's still variation and there's still something going on that's changing," he said. "If we can entertain ourselves that way, it certainly entertains the audience as well. Stagnation is sort of dangerous.”