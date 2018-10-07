Listen to New Greta Van Fleet Song ‘Anthem’

Greta Van Fleet have released “Anthem,” a new song taken from their upcoming debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army , which will be released on Oct. 19.

The LP follows two EPs that came out in 2017, and it wound up not being the album the band had expected it to be. “We had all these songs we wrote three to five years ago that we were just going to put on the album,” bassist Sam Kiszka said recently.

“It very quickly became all new material, so I’d say about three-quarters of the songs are songs we wrote in the studio. It just happened very quickly. We got everything done in two weeks. We were aching to make this album.”

You can listen to “Anthem” below.

The band has drawn comparisons to Led Zeppelin since its outset – but guitarist Jake Kiszka said they hadn’t been heavily influenced by the British icons. “I don't think before we ever really realized, in a lot of senses, the similarities or the commonalities that we share with that group," he explained.

“But I think that we've become more conscious of the similarities and I think we've taken some time to go back and almost identify with it," he added. "'Oh, It's interesting, because there is a lot of those commonalities.' Even if it exactly wasn't an overwhelming influence of ours, it still was influential and we can certainly see it. But overall, it doesn't really affect the writing of our music.”

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour , with three U.S. dates remaining this month, followed by shows in Europe and the U.K. before further U.S. appearances from Nov. 27 to Jan. 10.