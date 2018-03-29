What was supposed to be a big moment for Governor Andrew Cuomo turned into a shouting match with a disgruntled woman.

The Governor appeared at State Police headquarters in Albany to "bail out" Daily News reporter, Ken Lovett. Lovett had been detained for using his cell phone in a restricted zone at the Capitol.

According to the New York Post,

An unhinged woman disrupted an impromptu news conference being held by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany on Wednesday — swearing and taking a swing at him before she was hauled away by state troopers.

Cuomo seemed UN-phased by the screaming woman as she was yelling about alleged corruption with the State Police and Governor's office. As she turned on Cuomo she called him a "Punk Ass!" and went on to say, "You’re not doing a motherf–king s–t either! I got proof!" You can see the woman in a Yankees jacket in the above video.

Lovett was released from State Police custody at the request of the governor and according to an article on the Daily News website Senator Michael Gianaris said,

Lovett didn’t deserve the grief. If the rule was enforced, “they'd have to arrest half the Senate.