Doctor and Hospital Deny Wrongdoing in Glenn Frey’s Death

The doctor and hospital named in the wrongful death suit filed by Glenn Frey 's widow have denied any culpability in his death.

The Eagles co-founder died in January 2016 at age 67 after hospitalization for a host of ailments, including ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis and pneumonia.

In January of this year, Cindy Frey filed a suit seeking unspecified damages against Mount Sinai Hospital and the gastroenterologist who treated her husband there, Steven Itzkowitz. The suit claimed that they failed to “promptly and properly treat [Frey’s] ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel."

The doctor and hospital are now seeking to have the suit dismissed , denying any wrongdoing. "The injuries of the plaintiff were caused in whole or in part by the culpable conduct of the plaintiff," their response read.

In the months leading up to Frey's death, he had been treated at the hospital, but "as a result of the foregoing acts of negligence, Glenn Frey was rendered sick, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death," the suit read.

In addition, the suit claims the hospital and doctor failed to “promptly and properly assess the patient for respiratory issues” and ignored an infection.

Frey's health problems became public in November 2015, when the Eagles were forced to pull out of the Kennedy Center Honors due to his pending surgery.

The Eagles have recently returned to touring, with Frey's son, Deacon , taking on some of his dad's onstage duties.