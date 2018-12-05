Burger King is offering a pretty meaty deal: a Whopper for just one penny...but there's a catch.

If you can get a burger for a penny in Central New York - well, that's bargain. From now until December 12, at Burger King you can. Of course, there's a little bit of a catch.

Burger King's new promotion, "The Whopper Detour," will get you a Whopper for 1 cent - you just have to order it with their new app from a McDonald's. Yup - you read that right. You'll need to be within 600 feet of a McDonald's, open Burger King's app, and place your order. The app will then navigate you to the closest Burger King.

Yeah, Burger King is trolling McDonald's.

If you're anything like me, the smell of Big Macs and those McDonald's fries might be enough to keep you at McDonald's - so it's a bit of a risk on Burger King's part - but maybe the thrill of the deal will keep you driving to grab that Whopper.

You can find Burger Kings (and McDonald's) in Utica , Rome , New Hartford, Whitesboro, Herkimer, Oneida, and Little Falls.