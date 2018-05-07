Hear an Updated Version of Frances Bean Cobain’s New Song

Frances Bean Cobain has released a new clip of her debut song, which first appeared last month and was later deleted. You can hear the latest version below.

This new take features vocal and guitar (the original was vocal-only), and includes the lyrics: “I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you / A penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you / Jesus hangs in your place on the cross / All these hinges become unscrewed / Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.”

Asked by a fan if she was planning to release the song in due course, she replied “Oh yes,” while also addressing comments that her performance bore similarities to both her parents, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Hole’s Courtney Love. “You are probably right, in the respect that people probably can make assumptions or conclusions about my art because they are informed about my life’s trajectory," she said. "Not everyone has to like it; that’s not a requirement of making and receiving art.”

Cobain explained the absence of guitar in the previous version by saying she couldn’t play with her fingernails at the length they were are the time, which left her feeling “super restless.” Cobain added on a more positive note: "Not having a TV in my house is the best decision, because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.”