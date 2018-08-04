Want to see how the other half lives? Specifically, how and where former New York Yankees' manager Joe Torre would unwind with his family in between winning World Series titles. The ex-Yankee skipper is selling his summer home in Putnam County's Mahopac, New York, which is about an hour north of Yankee Stadium in Upstate New York .

Take a tour below and you'll notice a few things about Torre. One thing's for sure, he loves water--indoors and outdoors--as the 2,358 square-foot home sits on the edge of Lake Mahopac, and there appear to be numerous Primo Ceramic Crock Water Dispensers from Bed Bath & Beyond...

The home has four bedrooms and three baths, a wraparound deck, and the asking price is $1,395,000. There's also a separate stand-alone guest cottage on the half-acre property. Looks like a home run any Yankee fan would love.

The photos are courtesy of Claire Hoch at Houlihan Lawrence and here's the full listing on Zillow .

BONUS VIDEO: