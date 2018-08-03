El Nino Pattern Might Make For Strange Winter In NYS

Chances are looking better for a green Christmas rather than a white one. Thank the water temps in the Pacific Ocean for that. It's still early, very early, but the climate experts are saying the warming Pacific waters indicate the return of an El Nino pattern later this year. Based on past experience that means warmer than normal for fall and winter in New York State. Possibly less snow, but don't count on it

"We do have the feeling that El Nino conditions are coming on," said- Paul Pastelok, the lead long-range meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College, PA.

A short update from the federal Climate Prediction Center reported that near to above average sea temps across most of the Pacific Ocean have been consistent since early June and increased the likelihood for El Nino to occur this fall and winter.

Chances for El Nino are near70 percent during the Northern Hemisphere winter 2018-2019. Jon Hitchcock, the meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says "its too early to tell with any degree of certainty how strong this El Nino may become." Keep in mind you still the Atlantic Ocean and winter storms after all its still winter in the northeast.

