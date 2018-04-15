Eric Clapton Documentary ‘Life in 12 Bars’ Coming to Home Video

Eric Clapton : Life in 12 Bars is coming to home video — and it's bringing a double-disc soundtrack with it.

The documentary, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year before heading to Showtime for a broadcast run, is scheduled to arrive in stores on June 8. Available on DVD and Blu-ray as well as digital formats, the film offers an overview of Clapton's private life and career through interviews with the artist as well as friends, peers and family members, interspersed with archival performance footage.

In addition to the film, Life in 12 Bars will be available as a soundtrack recording that presents a rough summary of Clapton's influences and lengthy output as a band member and solo artist. Including 32 tracks — a handful of which are previously unreleased — the soundtrack is being issued as a double-CD set on the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray, with a four-LP vinyl edition following on July 20.

Watch the Life in 12 Bars trailer and look over the complete soundtrack track listing below.

'Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars' Track Listing

Big Bill Broonzy, "Backwater Blues"

Muddy Waters, "My Life Is Ruined"

Muddy Waters, "I Got Mojo Working"

The Yardbirds , "I Wish You Would"

The Yardbirds, "For Your Love"

John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, "Steppin' Out"

John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, "All Your Love"

Cream , "I Feel Free"

Cream , "Strange Brew"

Cream, "Sunshine of Your Love"

Aretha Franklin, "Good to Me As I Am To You"

Cream, "Crossroads" (live)

The Beatles , "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

Cream, "Badge"

Cream, "White Room" (live)

Cream, "Spoonful" (live, previously unreleased)

Blind Faith , "Presence of the Lord"

Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton, "Comin' Home" (live)

Eric Clapton, "After Midnight" (alternate mix)

Eric Clapton, "Let It Rain" (alternate mix)

Derek and the Dominos, "High" (previously unreleased)

George Harrison , "My Sweet Lord"

Derek and the Dominos, "Thorn Tree in the Garden"

Derek and the Dominos, "Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out"

Derek and the Dominos, "Bell Bottom Blues"

Derek and the Dominos, "Layla"

Derek and the Dominos, "Little Wing" (live)

Derek and the Dominos, "Got to Get Better in a Little While"

Eric Clapton, "I Shot The Sheriff" (previously unreleased full length version)

Eric Clapton, "Little Queenie" (live, previously unreleased)

Eric Clapton, "Mainline Florida"

Eric Clapton, "Tears in Heaven"