The Cars Take the Stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

For the first time in seven years, the surviving members of the Cars played onstage together following their induction tonight into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .

Taking the stage with a hot pink guitar and a shiny silver suit, Ric Ocasek led the group through "My Best Friend's Girl," "You Might Think," "Moving In Stereo" (which was particularly excellent) and "Just What I Needed."

Drummer David Robinson and keyboardist Greg Hawkes have apparently spent much of the group's most recent absence growing their hair, as both sported long silver manes. (Robinson also rocked a David Letterman-worthy beard.)

Even though the group had not officially broken up since their 2011 reunion album, Move Like This , they had not performed since a set at Lollapalooza that summer.

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner handled bass chores in place of Benjamin Orr, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2000 at the age of 58. "There are a few bands that influenced my musical passion as a young man and The Cars are at the top of the list," he explained on Instagram earlier in the week while announcing his appearance with the group. "Ric Ocasek, in particular, has been an integral part of Weezer's entire catalogue, and an inspiration to us all." (Ocasek produced Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut album, their 2001 "Green Album" and 2014's Everything Will Be Alright in the End .)

Prior to their set, The Cars were inducted by Brandon Flowers of the Killers , a band that, a generation later, similarly rode a blend of rock, pop and modern technology to multi-platinum success.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be broadcast on May 5 at 8PM ET on HBO.