‘Creed II’ Has the Biggest Opening Weekend in ‘Rocky’ History

Granted, most of the movies opened decades ago. But Creed II still debuted with the biggest opening weekend in Rocky franchise history. The film grossed $35.2 million from Friday to Sunday, and $55.8 million total since the film officially opened on Wednesday. That’s better than Creed ’s $29.6 million when it premiered in 2015.

Here’s the full weekend box-office chart . The number one film was Ralph Breaks the Internet , which looks like another massive hit for Disney:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Ralph Breaks the Internet $55,672,000 $13,859 $84,472,000 2 Creed II $35,293,000 $10.257 $55,806,000 3 The Grinch $30,210,000 (-21%) $7,629 $180,442,250 4 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $29,650,000 (-52%) $7,122 $117,117,238 5 Bohemian Rhapsody $13,855,000 (-13%) $4,734 $152,014,253 6 Instant Family $12,500 (-13%) $3,804 $35,751,508 7 Robin Hood $9,125,000 $3,228 $14,220,000 8 Widows $7,955,000 (-35%) $2,838 $25,585,819 9 Green Book $5,443,000 (+1,598%) $5,120 $7,800,401 10 A Star Is Born $3,005,000 (-30%) $2,500 $191,005,173

Ralph had the second biggest opening weekend ever for a Thanksgiving release. It also had a bigger debut than the original Wreck-It Ralph , which grossed $49 million in its first three days in theaters back in 2012. CinemaScore voters gave Ralph an A- — and gave an A to Creed II , suggesting both films should have strong word of mouth through the holiday season. (They gave the weekend’s third wide release, Taron Egerton’s Robin Hood , a lowly B, and the film earned just $14.2 million from Wednesday to Sunday. This dude is not the Prince of Thieves.)

Meanwhile, in limited release, The Favourite scored the best per-screen average of 2018. Yorgos Lanthimos’ new costume drama starring Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone made $420,000 on just four screens around the country for a huge PSA of $105,000. Watch out for that one during Oscar season too.