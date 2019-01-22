Tired of the old 'chocolates and dinner' approach to Valentine's Day? Well, Cayo Industrial Horror Realm has a very unusual offering: an escape room.

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm, located on Broad Street in Utica, has a Valentine's experience that is way outside the traditional dinner and roses. They've set up an escape room experience that's different from any other you've experienced.

The 'Atrophy Escape Ward' is a 1-hour escape room experience, located inside the 'Archana Asylum'. It is a " theatrical experience with immersive situations and encounter puzzles along the way. This is a much different experience than the October Cayo attractions or other escape room experiences. A multi-sensory world of effects, hallucinations, and altered states awaits."

The Atrophy Escape Ward can accommodate parties of 2 to 6 people. If you want to bring a larger group, contact Cayo via email .

Tickets are $27 each, and a few of the times are already sold out - so if this sounds like your kind of event - you'll want to get your tickets quickly .