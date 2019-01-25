The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek and his wife, model Paulina Porizkova, have placed their home in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of New York on the market for $15.2 million after separating in 2017.

According to the listing , which is held by Debbie Korb of Sotheby's International Realty, the four-story brownstone was built in the 1850s and remodeled in 1919. Its 5,760 square feet include five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, a chef's kitchen, a writing alcove and a basement recording studio.

"The centerpiece of this gracious home is a spectacular 20-foot high Candela-built living room," the listing notes. "A wall of windows face the private and secluded south-facing garden, and a mezzanine study overlooks this dramatic living space."

The home sits 235 feet wide and 60 feet deep on a 92-foot lot on a tree-lined street known as "Block Beautiful." Variety notes the couple purchased it shortly before they married in 1989 and that they've retained joint ownership of a 5.5-acre home in Millbrook, N.Y.

Even though the couple split in 2017, Porizkova waited until last May to make the news public, shortly after the Cars' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . They have two sons, Jonathan and Oliver.

"Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year," she said. "The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos. We are just no longer a couple. The love we have for one another is so wide and deep, it’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear."

You can see photos of the house below.