A fan favorite will be back in the Utica Comets lineup.

The Vancouver Canucks have reassigned forward Darren Archibald to the Comets.

The 28-year old Archibald has split the 2018-19 season between Utica and Vancouver.

He has collected six points (4-2-6) in eight games with the Comets and two points (1-1-2) in nine games with the Canucks.

The Comets, who have won three in a row, play the Binghamton Devils on the road on Wednesday.