Comets Hit the Road for 3 After Loss to Archibald, Senators
The Utica Comets saw their three game winning streak snapped by longtime Comet Darren Archibald and the Belleville Senators ahead of Snowstorm Harper on Saturday.
Utica's all-time leader in games played - who is also in the franchise's top 3 for goals, assists and points - returned to the Adirondack Bank Center to score the go-ahead goal in the Senators 5-2 victory over the Comets. After giving his team the lead, 'Archy' also assisted on the ensuing Belleville goal.
The Comets now hit the road for three games, Friday at Rochester/Friday, Feb.1 at Syracuse/Saturday Feb. 2 at Springfield.
Utica's next home game is Friday, Feb. 8 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.